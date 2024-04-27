Canned Navy Vs Cannellini Beans: How Do They Differ?

With over 400 different types of beans here on Earth, it's hard to know which canned bean varieties are (and aren't) worth buying. While not all beans are created equal in terms of taste and texture, in general, most beans are an excellent source of plant protein, fiber, B vitamins, and minerals — and white beans are no exception.

There are four major players in the white bean family: great northern beans, lima beans, navy beans and cannellini beans. Generally speaking, all white beans are similar enough in taste and texture that, in a pinch, they can be used interchangeably. For the refined palette, however, they do have some key distinctions. While the real difference between navy beans and great northern beans boils down to little more than texture, the differences between navy and cannellini beans are a bit more noticeable. Primarily, cannellini beans are bigger, more structured, and bolder in taste than navy beans.