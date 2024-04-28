Made Too Much Pasta For Dinner? Save It For Tomorrow's Soup

Boiling too many noodles for your pasta is a common occurrence. It's an easy thing to overestimate. When you have leftover pasta noodles but don't want to eat pasta for two days straight, consider recycling your leftover pasta into tomorrow's soup. Soups are easy to throw together regardless of whatever extra veggies and meats you have in the fridge, and pasta only serves to make them an even heartier meal.

Once you realize you boiled too much pasta for dinner, wait before you pour sauce over everything. Even if you do want pasta two days in a row, noodles store better in the fridge when they are not doused in tomato sauce. The best way to save leftover pasta is in an air-tight container — a plastic bag or lidded container will do — separate from extra sauce to ensure the noodles don't become soggy and unusable for soup. To prevent them from sticking to each other, add a small amount of melted butter or olive oil to the container and give it a toss. Your pasta noodles will be fresh for up to five days after first storing them, and they will be ready to add to any soup you make.