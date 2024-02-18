Lemony Stracciatella Soup Recipe
It's hard not to like soup. A warm and comforting dish, it can be made in endless variations, offering a versatile meal for all tastes. While tomato, chicken noodle, and pumpkin soup are common go-tos, others like stracciatella might not be as well known. The word "stracciatella" can actually refer to a gelato scattered with chocolate shards, the filling of burrata, or this Roman soup. The Italian translation means "little rags," describing the appearance of the eggs in the soup's broth, much like an egg drop soup.
Etymology aside, this easy dish with just a few key ingredients is packed with flavor. Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this lemony stracciatella soup, which is ready in under 15 minutes. Broth, eggs, spinach, and cheese make up the bulk of this soup, while a splash of lemon juice brightens the taste. "I mostly appreciate the light and refreshing nature of this soup from the simple ingredients used," Topalu comments.
Gather the ingredients for lemony stracciatella soup
To make this soup you'll need chicken broth, eggs, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, baby spinach, fresh lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Simmer the broth
Pour the chicken broth into a pot and bring to a gentle simmer.
Step 2: Whisk the eggs and cheese
Whisk together the eggs and the Parmigiano-Reggiano in a bowl. Set aside.
Step 3: Mix in the spinach
Add the spinach to the broth and stir until wilted.
Step 4: Add eggs to the broth
Carefully pour the egg mixture into the broth. Wait 30 seconds and then gently stir.
Step 5: Finish cooking and season
Cook for 1 minute and remove from heat. Add the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.
Step 6: Serve with grated cheese
Serve topped with additional Parmigiano-Reggiano.
How should you serve and store lemony stracciatella spinach soup?
You'll probably start craving this soup to accompany many of your meals after you have a taste. "Stracciatella soup is commonly served as a starter due to its light and brothy nature," Topalu notes. Of course, you could just increase the portion size and enjoy stracciatella on its own if you want to skip heavier meal options. Topalu agrees: "Some people might also enjoy it as a light lunch." To round it out, you can serve stracciatella with a starchy carb or more veggies. "It pairs well with crusty bread or a green salad," Topalu says.
If you've made more soup than you can eat, Topalu recommends storing the leftover in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Considering the delicate texture of the egg, she also advises to enjoy the leftovers within a day or two. Just reheat the soup in the microwave for a quick and efficient meal.
How can you customize lemony stracciatella spinach soup?
Part of this soup's appeal is its simple ingredient list, but there's always space to modify it. For starters, Topalu offers a quick fix if you don't eat meat. "To make the soup vegetarian, simply swap the chicken broth with vegetable broth," she says. As for the vegetable content, she notes, "While spinach is the most common leafy green used in this soup, other greens like kale or Swiss chard can be excellent alternatives." Keep in mind that while baby spinach has a very mild taste, Topalu points out, "These different kind of greens will add a slightly different flavor to the soup."
If you want to bulk up this soup to serve it as a heartier main, consider adding a starch component. "While it's not 'traditional' to add grains or pasta into this soup, you can certainly experiment with adding noodles or small grains like pastina to the soup for added substance and texture," Topalu suggests.
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for serving
- 4 cups baby spinach
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- salt and pepper, to taste
- Pour the chicken broth into a pot and bring to a gentle simmer.
- Whisk together the eggs and the Parmigiano-Reggiano in a bowl. Set aside.
- Add the spinach to the broth and stir until wilted.
- Carefully pour the egg mixture into the broth. Wait 30 seconds and then gently stir.
- Cook for 1 minute and remove from heat. Add the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve topped with additional Parmigiano-Reggiano.
|Calories per Serving
|204
|Total Fat
|8.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|97.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|6.0 g
|Sodium
|952.6 mg
|Protein
|15.5 g