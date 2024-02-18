Lemony Stracciatella Soup Recipe

It's hard not to like soup. A warm and comforting dish, it can be made in endless variations, offering a versatile meal for all tastes. While tomato, chicken noodle, and pumpkin soup are common go-tos, others like stracciatella might not be as well known. The word "stracciatella" can actually refer to a gelato scattered with chocolate shards, the filling of burrata, or this Roman soup. The Italian translation means "little rags," describing the appearance of the eggs in the soup's broth, much like an egg drop soup.

Etymology aside, this easy dish with just a few key ingredients is packed with flavor. Mashed recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this lemony stracciatella soup, which is ready in under 15 minutes. Broth, eggs, spinach, and cheese make up the bulk of this soup, while a splash of lemon juice brightens the taste. "I mostly appreciate the light and refreshing nature of this soup from the simple ingredients used," Topalu comments.