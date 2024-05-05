The Most Dramatic Clashes Between Food Network Chefs And Contestants

Scott Conant has been very vocal about the foods he refuses to eat. Feed him raw onions once, shame on you. Feed Conant raw onions twice, double shame on you. In one of the most iconic "Chopped" moments ever, chef Joshua Whigham created an elaborate salad that included a sprinkling of thinly chopped raw red onions. Strike one. "I have a real aversion to raw onions," Conant told Whigham, in no uncertain terms. "Don't go too far."

Perhaps Whigham thought Conant was using reverse psychology. In the subsequent challenge, he remembered at the last minute that he had "forgotten something." He ran toward the fridge to get the one item he'd been told not to include: raw red onions. "I know Chef Scott has an aversion to red onions, so I'm slicing as thin as I can get them, because I don't want to catch any flak," he said. Famous last words.

"I'm gonna talk about this raw onion thing," Conant said, putting his fork down mid-bite. "I don't understand why the onions are there ... and it kind of makes me angry." Whigham replied that while he listened, he wanted the "freshness" he believed raw onions bring. Conant gave him one final warning: please don't use onions in the dessert round, to which Whigham retorted, "I was thinking an onion jam." A bit later, Conant tweeted, "For the record. I love onions. I have no problem with them. It's bad technique and/or poorly cooking them that bothers me."