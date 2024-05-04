10 Unhealthiest Plant-Based Meats

Luring carnivores into a more planet- and health-friendly way of eating was the spark that lit the flame of the plant-based meat movement. Before alternative food producers realized there was money to be made in non-animal substitutes for beef, pork, and chicken, vegans had scant options for joining in on the backyard barbecue. There were Morningstar Farms black bean patties, Boca burgers, and Quorn nuggets, all fully plant-based but not nearly sexy enough to live up to the standard of actual burgers, let alone ground beef, chicken nuggets, or lunch slices. Thanks to companies like Impossible and Beyond Meat, the plant-based meat sector has gone supernova.

But plant-based substitutes don't always measure up when it comes to nutrition, even when they remove saturated fat and factory farming from the food manufacturing equation. There's a definite profile for unhealthy plant-based meats that chase the twin gold medals for flavor and enjoyability, resulting in compromised nutritional value. The most obvious offenders include saturated fat, highly processed ingredients, and enough sodium to give consumers cause for pause. But there are also calorie counts and ingredient quality to consider. Among the ever-expanding list of animal meat analogs hitting the market, these 10 products represent the unhealthiest plant-based meats you're likely to encounter on your shopping adventures.