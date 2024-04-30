How To Fill Your Taco Bell Spicy Tostada Void

The easiest way to recreate Taco Bell's tostada is to do it yourself. At one time, Taco Bell even sold DIY tostada kits, although these were meant to make beef tostadas so they came with taco seasoning along with tostada shells and taco sauce. While the kits no longer appear to be available, it's easy enough to pick up any old brand of tostada shells, or you can simply take a corn tortilla and bake it until it's crunchy as we do in our easy homemade black bean tostada recipe. For a little extra flavor, you can also brush the tortillas with oil and sprinkle them with salt, chile powder, or other seasonings. (Crushed Doritos crumbs, perhaps?)

Once you've achieved your crunchy tostada shell through whatever means, spread it with refried beans — the canned kind is fine, and the Taco Bell brand is even better, for authenticity's sake. Add some shredded cheddar, then heat the tostada until the beans are warm and the cheese melts. (You can pre-heat the beans to cut down on cooking time.) Finish things off with chopped tomatoes and sliced lettuce, then douse the whole thing with Taco Bell taco sauce. The total amount of time it'll take you to make a tostada, start to finish, is probably less than you'd have spent in the drive-thru back in the day when Taco Bell sold them, and if you miss the ambiance you can always sit in your car while you eat it.