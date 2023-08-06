We Finally Know Why Taco Bell's Tostadas Vanished
Taco Bell has always been a master at mixing up its menu, with items such as the Enchirito, Meximelt, and Beefy Crunch Burrito coming and going from the menu. But 2020 was an exceptional year for items that were going, with Taco Bell joining the ranks of many other fast-food restaurants that decided to streamline their menus during the pandemic. Unfortunately, this meant favorites like the 7-Layer Burrito, Mexican Pizza, and tostada vanished from the menu, leaving customers in an uproar.
The tostada, a crunchy flat tortilla topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, was one of Taco Bell's original items dating back to 1962 when the menu was first created. Spending almost 60 years as a staple item, the tostada seemed like it was pretty safe and dependable.
After the pandemic hit, Taco Bell's indoor dining room was closed, restaurants were opening later, and stores were working with a smaller staff. Taco Bell, like many other fast food chains, was looking for a way to be more efficient and still make money, and the best way to do that was to remove items. By the end of 2020, Taco Bell had removed 13 menu items, including the beloved tostada.
Fans are hopeful the tostada will return
When Taco Bell announced the discontinuation of many customers' favorite items, it tried to calm simmering indignation with a statement saying, "While change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis." But when Taco Bell decided to bring back the Mexican Pizza after enough uproar, many were upset that the Tostada didn't come back, also.
"I always assumed they got rid of the tostada at the same time as the Mexican pizza because of the packaging. But now the pizza is back, but the tostada isn't!" one Redditor complained on a Taco Bell subreddit. Customers were excited when Taco Bell introduced the Cheez-It Tostada in 2022, though only in one location in Irvine, CA. Despite it selling out within a week due to high demand, there was still no move by the fast-food chain to bring back original tostadas to the menu. And in fact, the chain discontinued the Cheez-It Tostada and has yet to bring it back.
Taco Bell customers have always been pretty vocal about their approval or disapproval of Taco Bell's menu decisions. If tostada fans decide they want them back badly enough, we just might see a social media uprising until Taco Bell relents. At this point, most would probably be fine with even a limited-time offering.