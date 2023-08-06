We Finally Know Why Taco Bell's Tostadas Vanished

Taco Bell has always been a master at mixing up its menu, with items such as the Enchirito, Meximelt, and Beefy Crunch Burrito coming and going from the menu. But 2020 was an exceptional year for items that were going, with Taco Bell joining the ranks of many other fast-food restaurants that decided to streamline their menus during the pandemic. Unfortunately, this meant favorites like the 7-Layer Burrito, Mexican Pizza, and tostada vanished from the menu, leaving customers in an uproar.

The tostada, a crunchy flat tortilla topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, was one of Taco Bell's original items dating back to 1962 when the menu was first created. Spending almost 60 years as a staple item, the tostada seemed like it was pretty safe and dependable.

After the pandemic hit, Taco Bell's indoor dining room was closed, restaurants were opening later, and stores were working with a smaller staff. Taco Bell, like many other fast food chains, was looking for a way to be more efficient and still make money, and the best way to do that was to remove items. By the end of 2020, Taco Bell had removed 13 menu items, including the beloved tostada.