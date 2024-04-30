Giada De Laurentiis Left Food Network For A Super Relatable Reason

After 21 years as the network's darling, prolific chef and cooking show host Giada De Laurentiis left the Food Network for Amazon Studios in 2023. She announced the news in a sunny Instagram post, writing in the caption, "Big week! Super excited for what's to come!" Now, more than a year later, she has finally opened up about what pushed her to leave her longtime gig to pursue new ventures.

"I think it's because I got burnt out," De Laurentiis said in her April 23 episode of Rebecca Minkoff's podcast Superwomen, adding, "I really worked so hard for so long. I got burnt out and I couldn't see a path that was exciting anymore. I need excitement — I get bored — and if I'm getting bored, my viewers are getting bored."

Although her fans at home weren't privy to this reality, De Laurentiis said she felt some trepidation about making the change. Not only was she navigating motherhood and divorce, but she was also acutely aware that abandoning her post as T.V. royalty (just check out some of her best Food Network moments) was a gamble. "It took a while for me to make this decision because I was very fearful of leaving the Food Network," she lamented on the podcast. "Because when you're a big fish in that pond and then you get out, who knows what's gonna happen next? But I really started to become interested in the entrepreneurial sort of journey. And I realized I couldn't do both."