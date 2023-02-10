Giada De Laurentiis Is Leaving The Food Network For Amazon Studios

It's the end of an Italian food-flavored era on the Food Network. Giada De Laurentiis, the host of hits like "Everyday Italian" and "Giada at Home" is reportedly leaving the network in favor of Amazon Studios (via Deadline). Laurentiis has been a Food Network regular for 21 years, so her departure is no small loss for the brand.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram to share the big news with her fans in a post that read, "Big week! Super excited for what's to come!" While fans may be sad to see De Laurentiis leave the network and her myriad of shows behind, it's clear the Italian food connoisseur is looking forward to the change.

Fans who are concerned about missing out on their favorite De Laurentiis shows will still be able to watch reruns on Discovery Plus and the Food Network (via People). But making the switch to Amazon could allow fans to easily enjoy cooking a pasta-inspired meal with De Laurentiis on demand, given the streaming platform's accessibility.