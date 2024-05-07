Different Uses For Eggs Around The World

Eggs are one of the most commonly eaten foods in the world. Americans consumed about 281 per person in 2023, equating to more than five per week according to Statista, a number that still pales in comparison to China, where people consume an average of 400 per year (per Insider Monkey). Whether you're baking a cake, making a meringue, or looking for a well-rounded breakfast, they fit the bill. And with their impressive nutritional profile and relatively low price point, it's no wonder people call them "the perfect protein."

One of the reasons eggs are so popular is that they are one of the most versatile ingredients out there. In the U.S., we scramble and poach them, turn them into sweet custards and velvety ice creams, and use them in a wide variety of baked goods. Across the globe, there is even more diversity in how this miraculous ingredient is used, from boozy drinks to delicate desserts. They even have some nonculinary uses. If you want to discover just how useful this refrigerator staple can be, keep reading, because we've rounded up 14 notable uses for eggs from around the world.