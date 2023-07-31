How Ostrich Eggs Compare To The Chicken Version

When a recipe calls for eggs, 99.99% of the time it's probably safe to assume that the kind that comes from a chicken is what's intended unless otherwise specified. All species of birds lay eggs, though, as well as non-birds such as frogs, turtles, and platypi, and quite a few of these eggs are edible. Fish eggs, in fact, are a particularly pricey gourmet goodie when called by the name of caviar. Even if we stick with bird eggs alone, quail, duck, and even emu eggs have their place in the culinary pantheon. As, of course, do ostrich eggs, or why else would we be writing about them on a food site?

Perhaps the most notable thing about an ostrich egg is its size. These outsize ovoids are equivalent to about 24 chicken eggs, so they may come in handy for baking if you plan to make cakes or cookies for a crowd. One such egg could also be used as the basis for a giant food challenge if you fried it up and accompanied it with a couple of pounds of bacon or sausage and an entire loaf of toast. (A British restaurant tried something along these lines a few years back, although admittedly it did advertise the dish as serving four to six diners.)