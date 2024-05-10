12 Deli Meat Brands With Low-Quality Ingredients

Not all deli meats or deli meat brands are created equally, which is why you need to know which ones may be using low-quality ingredients. When faced with a wall of endless lunch meats, knowing which to skip or scrutinize more closely can help with the decision process. Luckily, we've pored through the ingredients for you to create a list of brands that have products with lower-quality ingredients.

When referring to low-quality ingredients, we're talking about the types of ingredients you wouldn't see in a product labeled "all natural." Rather than preserving their deli meats with ingredients like vinegar, salt, sugar, and celery juice, the companies on our list often use chemical preservatives that could have some unwanted side effects, especially if you eat a lot of lunch meats.

You might notice some companies on our list have a reputation for being a premium brand. Some may even have an uncured or natural product line (we mention if they do). However, the proof is on the label. Even if the deli meat brand is well-loved, the company has high-quality meats, and it has some natural products, it's a bad idea to skip label-reading if you have concerns about chemicals that could be in your lunch meats. Granted, not all chemicals belong on a naughty list, but we've pointed out ingredients that may be of greater concern to individuals interested in their health. So, keep this list of deli meat brands in mind next time you're out shopping for cold cuts.