Unsuspecting Pantry Staples That Are Secretly Unhealthy

If you ask us, rice ought to just be rice. Unfortunately, there are brands out there that sport more than just the simple grain and contain strange additives that may make the rice taste good, but may not result in a very healthy side dish to your main entrée.

Products like Rice-a-Roni are notorious for adding certain ingredients to rice that wouldn't normally be there. While cooking your own rice in a bit of stock with butter and seasoning is an easy and wholesome option, Rice-a-Roni prompts you to choose convenience over health. Expect Rice-a-Roni "Chicken" and "Mexican Style" flavors to contain ingredients like monosodium glutamate, known to cause headaches and sweating in sensitive individuals, hydrolyzed soy protein, known to cause allergic reactions and nausea, disodium guanylate, known to be unsafe for people with kidney stones and gout, and more. Will all of these additives make you keel over if you eat them? Probably not. The point is that these additives wouldn't normally be included in your average homemade rice recipe, and some additives you consume may prove risky to your health.

Oh, and one more thing. We want you to know that though products like Rice-a-Roni technically contain rice, they also oftentimes contain wheat. Why? We aren't sure, but for those of you who may be living with Celiac disease or following a gluten-free lifestyle, it's worth mentioning.