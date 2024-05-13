Pretzel Sticks Make It A Breeze To Decorate Cactus Cupcakes

Growing plants and baking cakes have several things in common. Both require patience and attention and, in the end, you're rewarded with something beautiful. That said, it's no wonder pastry cooks have begun merging the two worlds together to create confectionery nature scenes. (If we aim to make a worthy copycat of Mother Nature, the effort it takes to turn chocolate cake into a tree stump masterpiece or build a tiny desert landscape on top of a cupcake seems only fitting.) While TikTok's viral cactus cupcakes are certainly a labor of love, don't fret trying to figure out how to get your cacti to stand inches above the rest of the frosting-fashioned landscape. Just use pretzel sticks!

You can easily frost cupcakes to look like succulents with just a piping bag and a few piping bag tips. However, making a desert landscape — complete with edible sand and a towering cactus — requires some additional engineering. Luckily, pretzel sticks are perfect for providing structure. Simply stick one end of the pretzel stick into the cupcake to anchor it, place the piping tip around the pretzel stick down to the base, and gently squeeze, moving up quickly towards the top of the pretzel stick. In a TikTok post, @Cakedbyrach recommends using an 8B piping tip and combining two shades of green frosting for life-like dimension. Remember to cut the piping bag to the size of the tip you're using for a hack that makes frosting cupcakes a breeze.