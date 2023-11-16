How Do You Thin Out Candy Melts?

In years past, if you wanted cake pops in all the colors of the rainbow, you mixed coconut oil into your chocolate chips to slowly temper them (or, in other words, melt the chocolate down) before adding food coloring. To achieve vibrant colors, you had to use white chocolate. Once candy melts came along, though, achieving vivid candy colors became easier than ever.

Candy melts are a combination of sugar, vegetable oils, milk, color, and flavoring. Most people don't think they taste like anything other than milk, but they make the process of dipping candies, pretzels, cookies, and pretty much anything else exponentially easier. But nothing is foolproof, so what do you do when your melted candy melts are still too thick?

One option is to toss in some unmelted candy melts. If candy melts are heated over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, their consistency and thickness become uneven. If this is the issue, adding some cool or room-temperature candy melts into the mixture should bring the temperature down. Other options include adding a teaspoon of oil while stirring, but be careful, as too much can make the mixture less shiny or keep it from hardening. You can also use vegetable shortening for this task or even refined coconut oil. Paramount crystals, or solid oil flakes, are also a great option.