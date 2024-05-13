Duff Goldman's Secrets For The Ultimate Monkey Bread - Exclusive

When pastry chef and TV host Duff Goldman went to Disneyland to cook for the Disney Food & Wine Festival, he knew he had to bring his A-game. As he told Mashed, the pastry program at the theme park is "seriously on point." To impress the discerning patrons of the House of Mouse, he made an upgraded version of monkey bread that turned out to be a big hit. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Goldman shared how he takes his monkey bread to the next level.

One way Goldman elevates his monkey bread is by adding a somewhat controversial ingredient: raisins. Some people won't allow any dried grapes to touch their baked goods, and Goldman said it's often a textural issue: "When you bite into a really soft enriched dough like you have in monkey bread, it's really soft and tender. And if you have a raisin just right out of the box that's in there and that ... hasn't really soaked up any liquid, it's just a little too leathery."

Goldman solves this by reconstituting his raisins in hot water before kneading them into his monkey bread dough. This softens and plumps them, making them a perfect textural match for the pillowy bread. Just be careful when incorporating them into the dough, as the raisins will be very delicate after having been reconstituted. Add them in right at the end, and don't over-knead the dough after mixing in the raisins.