Duff Goldman Tells Us The Foods He Loves To Cook For His Family - Exclusive Interview

I saw that you're also hosting a brunch event at the festival. Lots of chefs hate brunch, so I was wondering if you have anything to say to the brunch haters out there.

I think chefs hate brunch because they don't feel like working during brunch. They want to be eating, they want to be hanging out. I'm a big fan of brunch and I like brunch foods. I was a breakfast cook for a long time, and yeah, I like it. I like cooking breakfast-y things. I like eggs. I like sausage, I like all the stuff that you have at brunch. And I was in Israel with my family not that long ago, and we were staying at this hotel and they had a really great brunch and we went down there and this was my first experience with shakshuka and I was like, "What is that?" And I had some, and I was just blown away. I was like, "This is delicious." It's so simple, but I just never thought of it.

So I'm making shakshuka, but I'm going to stew some eggplant. The nice thing about shakshuka is saying shakshuka is like saying salsa, right? There are a thousand different kinds of salsa out there. And the same thing with shakshuka. There's so many different varieties. Some of them are green, some of them are brown, some of them are red.

So you're putting eggplant in the sauce? Are there tomatoes and peppers in there too?

Tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, shallots, eggplant. What else is in there? A little sumac for acidity.

That sounds great.

Yeah, it's going to be delicious. I love eggplant. I don't know, I find eggplant is a lot like coconut where it's pretty polarizing. Some people love eggplant. My wife wants nothing to do with it, and I love eggplant.

Do you think part of it comes down to how it's prepared?

Maybe it could be it. I think probably like chocolate chip cookies, man, there's a lot of bad eggplant out there where it just gets a little slimy when it's a little too wet, then it's not the most pleasant thing. But a good smoky, roasty eggplant that's got a lot of flavor and it still has some of that texture, that's what I love.

There's that brand, Sadaf, it's like a Middle Eastern brand. They make canned olives and giardiniera. It's just all kinds of stuff. Sadaf makes a canned fried eggplant. It's not crispy, obviously. And to me it's more like stewed, very Persian. It's delicious right out of the can. Open up the can and get a fork. It is delicious. One of my favorites.

Do you think shakshuka is a good brunch dish for people to make when they're hosting? What do you like to do to make hosting brunch less stressful?

Well, shakshuka is relatively easy. You make a big vat of something saucy, and then you reduce it down until it's got enough body that you can create some divots in it with the back of a ladle and you crack an egg in there. You just let them slowly poach in the tomatoes and it's a pretty easy dish to make and you can feed a lot of people with it. So I think that that's one of the reasons why it's a good brunch dish. I think also, it's going to be delicious regardless of what people are into. It's great. People love eggs and tomatoes, onions, all that good stuff.