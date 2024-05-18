The Big Mistake To Avoid When Making Loaded Pancakes

Pancakes are one of those foods that seem like they should be simple to make, but they're surprisingly easy to mess up. There are so many mistakes you can make when cooking pancakes, and this goes double if you're making the "loaded" kind — otherwise known as pancakes with add-ins such as bacon, blueberries (try our blueberry-buckwheat pancake recipe), or chocolate chips (we have a recipe for this kind of pancake, too). While you might think it's best to save your pancake enhancements to sprinkle over the top while they cook, this is unlikely to end well.

The problem with scattering blueberries, chocolate chips, or any other ingredients atop uncooked pancakes in the pan is that these last-minute additions won't sink into the batter. Instead, they'll sit right where you put them, and when it's time to turn the pancake over, they'll come into contact with the hot pan and promptly burn. Once you ruin one batch, though, there's an easy way to correct your course — just take what's left of the pancake toppings and stir them into the batter.