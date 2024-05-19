Cook Rump Roast Low And Slow For Perfectly Tender Beef Stew

What is a rump roast anyway? Is it like the cow equivalent of a pork butt? No, not really, because the former does come from a cow's hind end, but the latter is cut from the shoulder of the pigRump roast also goes by a few other names, including bottom round roast and the less anatomically evocative round tip roast, but at the end of the day (or the cow), all that matters is the fact that a bovine behind by any other name can be pretty tasty despite its less-than-elegant origins.

Rump roast does best if you cook it by way of one of the best-known culinary mnemonic rhymes — low and slow. (This is something it actually does have in common with pork butt.) The reason for this is that cow rears, unlike human heinies, get quite a workout as the cow moves around, so the rump roast is a pretty muscular piece of meat and needs a lot of softening up. While you can heat the meat on its own (check out our extra-alliterative rump roast recipe) and it's ideal for making chicken fried steak, you can also turn it into a one-pot meal by stewing it with a selection of vegetables.