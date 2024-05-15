Uber Eats Lets You Avoid The Costco Membership Crackdown

Even if they aren't willing to pay Costco's membership fees, most folks would happily take advantage of the retailer's sweet deals, given the opportunity. There was a time when the easiest way to get around Costco's rules seemed to be recruiting one of your membership-having friends so they could purchase a Costco gift card for you. Thanks to Uber's alliance with the chain, now all you need is an Uber Eats account.

With some exceptions, Costco's impressive inventory (including groceries, cleaning supplies, and skincare products) is available for purchase through Uber Eats, whether you hold a membership card or not. The announcement – made by Uber at the annual Go-Get: Better Together event on May 15 – strengthens the delivery company's ties with the warehouse club. This partnership began in 2021 when Costco and Uber Eats started testing out grocery delivery from 25 stores throughout Texas. Now, the luxury of getting Costco delivered to your door is extending to more locations across the U.S., though the exact number remains undisclosed.

Because Costco is a membership club, the privilege of browsing its exclusive selection typically comes at the price of $60 a year (or $120 if you want additional discounts and perks). Since those ordering via the Uber Eats app ultimately bypass this usually-strict rule, the companies threw in some extra savings for Costco members. In addition to saving 15% to 20% more than non-members on purchases through the app — as Uber informed Axios – members will also receive 20% off of their Uber Annual One fees.