The 3-Ingredient Glaze That Makes Boring Ham Sing

Ham, a cut from the pig's leg, can be quite versatile. It comes fresh, cured, or even smoked. However, there are still common mistakes everyone makes when cooking ham that can cause it to taste boring. A sweet glaze is a pivotal element in your ham recipe because it balances the entire dish and neutralizes some of the pork's saltiness.

While holiday hams are commonly accompanied by a honey, maple, or brown sugar glaze, adding pineapple or orange juice into the mix creates a fruit infusion that allows those naturally sweet yet tart citrus flavors to permeate the meat. The vibrant freshness is necessary for some cured varieties of ham with a prominent tasting note of salt. Similarly, incorporating Dijon mustard into your glaze offers a tangy element that complements plain fresh ham's naturally mild flavor while balancing the glaze's sweetness.

For a simple three-ingredient ham glaze that includes those sweet and savory vibes, simply combine ⅓ of a cup of pineapple juice, orange juice, or water with 1½ cups of packed brown sugar and 3 tablespoons of Dijon mustard. In a saucepan over medium heat, slowly stir the mixture until the sugar has dissolved. Then, let the ingredients meld in a simmer for one minute before setting the sauce aside to cool. The sweet and savory combination of glazed ham is nothing new, but the variations of ingredients in the glaze can give this classic dish a fresh twist.