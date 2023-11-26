14 Ingredients That'll Take Baked Ham To The Next Level

A baked ham is all you need to elevate any meal. It makes a perfect centerpiece for a dinner party or family gathering that's a bit special. And if you're having a social gathering, then there's nothing like a spiral-cut baked ham to give a buffet table a gourmet feel and offer easy-to-grab slices at the same time.

Before you slam the ham in the oven as it is, you might want to check out some tasty ingredients that'll take baked ham to the next level. You can combine some of these, as well, or use each one in a few different ways. From herby stuffings to sticky glazes and golden crumb crusts there are so many ways you can turn a traditional, retro dish into a modern-day culinary marvel. Spices, autumnal notes, and sweet additions that caramelize beautifully will make for wonderful meals over the festive holidays with loved ones.