The Common Restaurant Appliances Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Lacks

Fast food chains are often lumped together in the minds of many diners. But those in the know understand that there are some surprisingly important differences between them, particularly when it comes to the quality of ingredients and how meals are prepared. On this last point, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers stands out among its competitors not by what it does, but by what it doesn't do.

Unlike most fast food chains, Raising Cane's prides itself on cooking every meal to order, meaning that your chicken finger meals and fries are fresh out of the fryer when you chow down. As a result, the restaurant doesn't have heat lamps, which fast food companies commonly use to keep items warm between the time they're cooked and when they're ordered. Unfortunately, using heat lamps can also mean some food may sit for extended periods, typically losing quality as time passes.

This same commitment to fresh-made meals is behind Raising Cane's lack of microwaves, too. While they may be convenient, microwaves can enable restaurants to serve reheated old food instead of meals cooked to order. Microwaved food also typically ends up with a mushy texture, an especially important factor when enjoying ideally crispy fried chicken.