12 Fast Food Restaurants That Serve The Highest Quality Chicken Sandwiches

For better or for worse, our diets are forever intertwined with the fried chicken sandwich. Ever since the arrival of Popeyes' record-smashing signature, fast food lovers have frenzied over the golden-brown beauties cradled in a bun — and it's a winning formula. Breaded poultry with savory sauces and garnishes will have diners flocking to any drive-thru.

Undoubtedly clogged with contenders, it's safe to say that the drive-thru lane, in many respects, exists on a spectrum. McDonald's and Burger King certainly satiate with a plethora of crunchy chicken choices, portability and all. And while they're convenient in a pinch, they're not exactly winning awards for quality.

Our round-up will shine a spotlight on fast food restaurants that build excellent chicken sandwiches, and go the extra mile to do so. White-meat chicken breast is crucial, but equally important to determining excellence lies in how the cutlets are breaded, fried, and garnished — aspects not all establishments have in the bag. So carve out your next chicken sandwich run as we examine the fast food restaurants delivering high quality in (surprisingly) high quantities. Our full methodology is revealed in full at the end, but for now here are the fast food restaurants that serve the best chicken sandwiches.