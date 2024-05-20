You're One Ingredient Away From Turning Twinkies Into Dessert Hot Dogs

Twinkies are fine on their own, but they make an even better canvas for creating your own junk food masterpiece (and we mean that in the nicest possible way). These snack cakes reach new heights when they're deep fried, but have you tried them wrapped in bacon and cooked in an air fryer? You can also repurpose them to make easy cake pops, but if you really want something cute for dessert, turn them into trompe l'œil "hot dogs" by adding a candy weiner.

How to make a two-ingredient dessert dog couldn't be much simpler: Slit the Twinkie (being sure to leave a "hinge" at the back, as hot dog buns are only semi-detached); then insert any kind of long, roughly tubular, or at least rounded-off rectangular candy. A Twix bar would work, although its dark hue more closely resembles that of a well-grilled sausage than a hot dog. You could also go with a smooth, fat red licorice stick like Haribo's strawberry Piccolos or even a Chick-O-Stick log — check the dollar store for these retro candies if you can't find them in a standard supermarket. Yet another option, if you're willing to go to a little extra work, is to bake (or buy) a batch of brownies, then cut these into fingers to fit inside the Twinkie "buns."