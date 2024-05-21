Mike's Way At Jersey Mike's, Explained

There are a lot of sub shops out there, but there's no doubt Jersey Mike's is among the most popular. With thousands of locations nationwide, and hundreds more in the works, it's easy for tens of millions of Americans to get a deliciously fresh and filling taste of the Jersey Shore right in their hometown. In fact, almost every state has at least one Jersey Mike's location. Regular customers and first-timers alike have likely noticed the company's standard way of preparing many sandwiches, known as "Mike's Way." But fewer know exactly what it means, or the origin of the namesake style.

Diners who get their subs "Mike's Way" get their chosen meat and cheese, topped with a combination of shredded lettuce, sliced onions, and sliced tomatoes. It's all dressed with a signature blend of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and spices. This "juice," as it's known to fans, might be most at home on the iconic Jersey Mike's Italian sub but enhances any of the restaurant's cold sandwiches. This classic collection of toppings and juice adds a crucial freshness, crunch, and tang to subs.