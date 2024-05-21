Use Yogurt In Creamy Cocktails For A Tangy Twist

If you cook often, you may be well-versed in the many recipes that use Greek yogurt as their secret ingredient. After all, yogurt is versatile with a richness, a mild yet slightly tart flavor, and a creamy texture. While you may not have considered adding yogurt to your cocktails before, it's a pairing worth exploring if you want to expand beyond the classic cocktails everyone's tried at least once.

There are many benefits to incorporating yogurt into certain cocktails, including its ability to infuse booze-forward beverages with an unexpectedly tangy taste. Yogurt's flavor pairs nicely with fruit's sweetness, so there's obvious logic for balancing juicier, fruit-forward cocktails — or fruit-infused liquors — with yogurt's innate tartness.

Another advantage of adding yogurt to your cocktails is the fact that it contains lactic acid. Other ingredients that are commonly used to cultivate creaminess in a beverage do little to enhance a drink's acidity (which is important for balancing out the flavor profile), whereas yogurt does double duty. It delivers a thick, creamy texture, and it also creates a mild base to pair with other flavors.