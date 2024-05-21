Is Costco's Meatballs And Rigatoni Worth The Price? TikTok Is Divided

Costco may be famed for its low-priced food court, but it also offers a number of prepared meals for those who prefer not to dine in. While the pizza of many slices and the cheap rotisserie chicken are fan favorites, we're not sure if the big box store's heat-and-eat meatballs and rigatoni will attain the same level of popularity. One TikTok channel that covers the Costco beat featured this product, with the video maker touting its ability to feed four people for just $4.49 per pound. While this would be extremely inexpensive if all four people were to share a single pound of the stuff, apparently this is not how it's done. A single serving of baked ziti (a sufficiently similar dish) is considered to be 2 cups with each cup weighing about 7 ounces, so a pound = roughly one serving. This ties in with the price on the package shown in the video, which was nearly $19.

While $4.49 per serving isn't terrible, neither is it the find of the century. Some of the people commenting on the Costco video seemed to feel that the video maker was burying the lede by citing the price per pound instead of the real cost of the meal. Others who tried the dish were unimpressed by its flavor, while some didn't care for the fact that it takes almost an hour to heat up. There were a few Costco shoppers, however, who did express interest in purchasing the product.