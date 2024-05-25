Secrets Of McDonald's You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

As everyone's favorite fast food chain, or at least one of the oldest and longest-standing ones, McDonald's remains the restaurant with the most reliable food offerings for its loyal customers. From the nostalgic Big Mac to the McFlurry, we can hardly get our hands on (thank you broken ice cream machines), McDonald's has become synonymous with comfort food around the world. But there's much more to the chain than most people are aware of. For example, did you know that there are quite a few McFlurry flavors you can't get in the U.S. or that dehydrated onions are the secret ingredient to a McDonald's-worthy burger?

The chain has plenty of hidden gems and hacks just waiting for customers to stumble upon and renew their love for McDonald's. Regardless of whether such hacks come from glitches in the chain's app, or from former employees exposing secrets online, there is a plethora of ways to get food free, fresh, and fantastic from the Golden Arches.

On the other hand, McDonald's also has plenty of secrets that might make you frequent the chain much less, like the fact that most of its menu items are pre-cooked and delivered to the restaurant frozen. If you're undecided about your stance on the chain, its little-known secrets may help you decide whether you want to swing by for lunch or avoid Ronald McDonald altogether.