McFlurry Flavors You Can't Get In The US

Much has been said in recent years about the frustrating frequency of broken McDonald's ice cream machines. Not only does this deny customers ice cream cones and sundaes but also stands between them and the McFlurry, beloved by McDonald's patrons since its birth in New Brunswick, Canada in 1995.

Since then, the McFlurry — so named because of how its ingredients blend in the mixer — has undergone many transformations from the original five flavors of Oreo, Nestle Crunch, M&M's, Butterfinger, and Heath. Today, in the United States, those choices have shamefully dwindled to just two: Oreo and M&Ms. Sure, there's the occasional limited edition flavor, such as the green-tinged Shamrock in honor of St. Patrick's Day in March and the Strawberry Shortcake of spring 2023, but little else.

However, customers outside of the U.S. have different options. Take a look at these variations, and you'll find flavors that Americans will be familiar with, such as KitKat, as well as the unfamiliar, like Smarties and Baci Perugina (more on them later). Read on to learn which countries you should visit for their delectable McFlurry options.