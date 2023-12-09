McDonald's Breakfast Items That Are Pre-Cooked

McDonald's has four different types of egg products that you can get for breakfast: two of which are mainly prepared on-site, while the other two are pre-cooked at a different location and heated up at the restaurant. The round disc that comes in an Egg McMuffin is a raw egg cracked into a ring on the grill. The scrambled eggs start as a liquid egg product, but they're scrambled at the restaurant.

Folded eggs are square patties served in biscuit sandwiches; those are prepared off-site, flash-frozen, and sent to each restaurant in flat, pre-scored sheets. The squares are then warmed up on the grill at the restaurant. The sausage burrito eggs are scrambled eggs with bits of sausage and vegetables mixed in. These are also prepared by the supplier and flash-frozen. When a customer orders a burrito, an employee microwaves a serving of eggs.

If the employees can scramble liquid eggs for the plain scrambled dish, they can scramble eggs for burritos and wait for folded eggs to cook, right? They probably could, technically speaking. However, receiving the folded and burrito eggs in a pre-cooked form saves more time than you realize. The employees don't have to chop sausages and vegetables or worry about having separate storage containers for them, nor do they have to worry about getting the fold on the folded eggs just right. Cooking these two variations off-site ensures better consistency across restaurants.