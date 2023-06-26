The Best Time To Go To McDonald's Is Actually Pretty Convenient

Hitting up your favorite drive-thru is a quick and convenient way to quell the pangs of hunger. However, the ease of getting a meal is entirely moot if your grub ends up tasting like it's been sitting around for a few hours.

The realization that you've bitten into an old burger, or a stale batch of nuggets or fries is something we've all probably experienced at least once. And though it may seem like it's just "one of those things" that you just have to deal with in life from time to time, we now have some insight on how to avoid getting this proverbial short end of the fast food stick from at least one popular chain.

In a TikTok video shared by Dre Pao in 2020, the food content creator revealed the best strategy for getting a fresh burger from McDonald's. Per the TikToker, the first step is to head to the Golden Arches either between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. or 5 and 7 p.m., which is pretty convenient considering those are typical lunch and dinner hours.

"This is when McDonald's employees are told that they may get random spot checks checking for freshness," Pao explained in the clip. Additionally, the TikToker also advised customers to ask for a receipt after ordering, as this is also a signal to employees that the customer they are serving could potentially be a mystery shopper.