False Facts About Sweet Potatoes You Thought Were True

The sweet potato might not seem like a particularly mysterious subject, but you'd be surprised by how much misinformation there is out there. In fact, there are many false facts about sweet potatoes that you probably think are true. That's why we're here to bust some myths and get to the bottom of things.

For starters, many people believe that sweet potatoes and yams are the same thing — but nope! And, if you think that a sweet potato is related to a white potato, think again. Then, there's the misconception that they're all starch and sugar and not especially nutritious. Keep reading to have us shed some light on all these false facts and more.

Whether you're hoping to learn more about sweet potatoes or you're just curious about what you might have got wrong, you're in the right place. There's more to these root veggies than meets the eye, so let's set the record straight.