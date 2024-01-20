What Are Purple Sweet Potatoes And What Are The Best Ways To Cook Them?

A lot of people use the words "purple sweet potato," "purple yam," and "ube" interchangeably, even though they're not all the same species and don't even come from the same family. Purple sweet potatoes (Ipomoea batatas L.) come from the morning glory family (Convolulaceae), while ube or purple yams (Dioscorea alata) come from the yam family (Dioscoreaceae). Purple sweet potatoes originated in Central or South America. Scientists think that ube originated in Southeast Asia, but some sources believe they came from South America, too.

Even though they're in completely different families, they have a lot of similarities that make them easy to use interchangeably in recipes. The taste is similar. However, some ube have a nuttier flavor akin to pistachios and have a distinctive smell. Ubes have a creamier and sometimes grainier texture than the somewhat dry, starchy, sticky, and sometimes fibrous sweet potato. Outside, ube have rougher skin that is thicker like bark and darker in comparison to a purple sweet potato's smoother and lighter skin. Inside, the colors of both vary in shades of purple and may have marbling.

Since ube have increased in popularity and were named the vegetable of the year for 2024, there's a good chance they could become more commonplace. However, the vegetable you're more likely to see in the U.S. is a purple sweet potato rather than a purple yam. Either one will work for most recipes, but not always.