What Makes Japanese Sweet Potatoes Different From The American Variety

If you're a fan of sweet potatoes, you might want to try a lesser-known kind — the Japanese sweet potato or satsumaimo. One thing that makes this sweet potato different from the American variety is its appearance; it has red-purple skin and a pale interior. Whereas the American sweet potato is slightly stringy, the Japanese sweet potato's fluffiness comes from its higher starch content. This results in a lighter potato, texturally similar to a russet, with a mild flavor that isn't as sweet as the American variety. It might not be perfect for a classic Thanksgiving casserole or pie, but it has many other amazing uses.

The subtle sweetness of this potato allows it to flourish in sweet and savory dishes. For example, you might see them fried in a tempura batter at Japanese restaurants. Their naturally sweet flavor makes them a good pairing in desserts, too. Japanese sweet potatoes are wedged and candied to create a dessert-like food called daigaku imo. They're also baked with sugar, cream, and egg and formed into sweet potato-shaped cakes, a dessert that happens to be called "Sweet Potato" in the Japanese language.