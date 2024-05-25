What Yogurt Companies Don't Want You To Know

Yogurt lives in millions of fridges across the United States. It's popular as a breakfast food, snack, and even dessert. It seems like a fairly innocuous food, if not a healthy one — but there are some things yogurt companies don't want you to know. Now, we're certainly not claiming that yogurt is straight-up bad for you. Nor are we saying that all yogurt companies are evil corporations with terrible secrets (although some of them probably are). All we're trying to do is uncover some of the lesser-known facts about this popular food.

For starters, you might not know that some yogurt contains startling quantities of sugar — and some of those labeled as low-sugar have artificial sweeteners in them. You also may not be aware that some of the by-products of yogurt-making are harmful to the environment. Now, these are secrets that manufacturers probably want to keep under wraps.

We've got the juicy details about all of this and more. And, once you're armed with all the information you might want to know, it'll help you make an informed choice about what yogurt to buy and what to leave at the store.