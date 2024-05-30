Why You Shouldn't Put Old Bay In Copycat Red Lobster Cheese Biscuits

While Red Lobster may have fallen on hard times in recent years, there's one thing that fans of the chain have always been able to count on. That's Red Lobster's mouthwatering Cheddar Bay Biscuits, a moist, cheesy side that pairs well with anything on the menu. And thanks to Mashed's copycat Cheddar Bay Biscuit recipe, folks craving one don't even have to head to the restaurant anymore. However, looking closely at the ingredients for the first time reveals one you might be expecting is actually missing: Old Bay seasoning.

While the "bay" in Cheddar Bay Biscuits may lead you to believe Old Bay seasoning is a staple of the dish, those with a trained palate already know the trademark flavors of this bold Mid-Atlantic seasoning (including the distinctive tastes of ground mustard, paprika, celery salt, mace, nutmeg, cardamom, red pepper, and bay leaf) are missing from authentic Cheddar Bay Biscuits. In reality, Cheddar Bay Biscuits get all of their rich flavor from just three ingredients: butter, cheese, and garlic. Garlic is among the most prominent parts of why Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are so good, with garlic powder integrated into the batter along with the garlic-infused butter brushed on top of them while still hot.