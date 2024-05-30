The Best Store-Bought Coleslaw Brands Ranked

If made properly, coleslaw can transcend its humble history as cabbage and dressing to become one of the more intriguing salads in your cookout collection. Whether you start with a bag of shredded cabbage and make your own mixture to flavor, or choose a premade coleslaw prepared by deli professionals, there's an essential balance among the ingredients that lends to Southern-style sandwiches and becomes a noteworthy side dish without further adornment.

There's more than one way to slay a slaw, and knowing which of the store-bought options is the best coleslaw for your special occasion can get you off to a flavorful start. We headed to the produce section and deli counter of several grocery stores to gather a slew of slaw variations and mixed them up with a little homemade dressing using plant-based mayo, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper. Then, we gave them the old taste test, gauging taste, texture, and all-around enjoyability, and ranked them worst to best to help you make the tastiest decision possible. Truth be told, even the lesser options put us in a supremely summer mood and made us happy the season of outdoor get-togethers has finally arrived again!