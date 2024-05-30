13 Ways To Seriously Upgrade Pre-Made Grocery Store Cakes Like A Pro

The "easiest way to add some interest on cake would be to add fresh fruits," says Michelle Hernandez, owner of Le Dix-Sept Pâtisserie in San Francisco. This is one of my go-to methods for decorating cakes in general, but it works just as well for grocery store cakes as homemade ones.

The beauty of using fresh fruit is the abundance of options you have. Redcurrants still on the vine draped over a cake makes a beautiful statement decoration. Halved figs also stand out, as do tropical fruits, such as passionfruit and dragon fruit. But there's something to suit all preferences and cakes. Think about the flavor of the cake and what will work with it before going ahead and piling on the fruit. For instance, fresh raspberries and strawberries are delicious with chocolate, but pineapple on a chocolate cake might be a bit strange. Vanilla cakes are versatile and work with practically any fruit.

You might also think about what fruit is in season. Anne Bryn, food writer and author of Baking in the American South, likes to use berries in summer. And "in the winter, dip cranberries in egg white and roll in granulated sugar," she suggests. Nicole Johnson, of food blog Or Whatever You Do, agrees that "fruit is a perfect way to dress up your next cake." She says, "I love using berries, sliced strawberries, and sliced kiwi to create patterns on the top of the cake."