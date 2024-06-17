Muddle Fresh Strawberries To Give Iced Coffee A Summer Twist

Fruit-flavored tea, particularly iced tea, is pretty standard stuff. Iced tea often comes with a slice of lemon as a garnish, while store-bought iced teas come in flavors ranging from raspberry to peach to pineapple-mango. Fruity iced coffees, however, may not be on your radar quite yet. If the idea seems a bit odd, it may help to realize that coffee beans are actually not beans but seeds that grow inside something called a cherry. Early coffee consumers didn't drink the stuff, but chewed these cherries, instead. Other types of cherries can also be combined with coffee, but here we're highlighting that summertime favorite, the strawberry.

If you've just been to a pick-your-own farm and now find yourself with a surplus of strawberries, try this: Take a few of the berries, perhaps ones on the verge of going soft, and mash them up on a tall glass with a muddler or a long spoon. Add ice, any milk or creamer if you're using it, and maybe some chocolate sauce since this flavor always goes great with strawberries. Add a few ounces of extra-strong coffee (or espresso, if you've got it), and enjoy your fruity coffee concoction.