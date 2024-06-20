Skip The Skewers And Make S'mores Trays For The Ultimate Camping Dessert

One-dish camping meals make being out in the wilderness so much easier. When your kitchen is a fire pit, throwing everything into one pot is the most convenient way to cook. One-dish desserts are possible, too. Just turn to s'mores for inspiration. If s'mores are the classic camping dessert, then s'mores trays are the ultimate camping dessert. They're sharable, customizable, and have the same delicious flavors you know and love.

A s'mores tray is the casserole of desserts. All you need are the traditional s'mores ingredients of chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers, assembled in a disposable aluminum tray or skillet. Cover the tray in aluminum foil and place it over the fire. In less than 10 minutes, you can dip your spoon into a gooey, warm mass of s'mores.

This creative hack was demonstrated in a TikTok video by user @earthtokesh that received over 3 million views — and for good reason. S'mores trays are perfect for large groups, especially if there's not enough space to crowd around the fire pit. Plus, there's no need to be in uncomfortable proximity to the heat as you toast your marshmallows.