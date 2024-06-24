Why Your Cocktails Deserve Frozen Fruit Over Fresh

In addition to keeping your drink cold without watering it down, another great thing about frozen fruit is that it's less expensive to keep on hand, especially since it won't mold in your fridge before you have a chance to use it. Frozen fruit is also just as nutritious as fresh, if not more. Further, some of the best frozen fruits to buy are already sliced, chopped, or otherwise prepared, making it super easy to add just the right amount to your drink without any extra work.

There is, however, at least one potential advantage to making your own frozen fruit. If you already make your cocktails pretty heavy-handed and want a little bit of ice to water them down, freezing fruit in ice cube trays with a little bit of water can give you the best of both worlds. You can also use this method to freeze garnishes like citrus wedges or sprigs of mint that are virtually impossible to find pre-frozen in the grocery store. If you choose to freeze your own, just be sure to avoid some of the common fruit-freezing mistakes by washing your fruit, letting it dry completely, and keeping track of how long it's been in the freezer. That way, your frozen fruit garnishes will make the perfect addition to your next batch of cocktails.