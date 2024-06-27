Costco's Viral Chicken Bake Pizza Sadly Isn't Real, But Here's How You Can Make It

You can't believe everything you see on the internet, and Costco's viral chicken bake pizza is proof of that. The hybrid delicacy began making the rounds on the internet in April 2024 after TikTok user @therussianonig claimed it was one of the secrets of the Costco food court. "They're gonna deny it when you call it in, but you've gotta give them the code 69247," the creator explained while showing off the alleged secret menu item, which appeared to be a pizza topped with the contents of the in-house eatery's chicken bake.

Unfortunately, as delicious as that sounds, it appears that Costco's chicken bake pizza is just a myth — though that doesn't necessarily mean the dream of eating one has to die. By finagling a few recipes, you can DIY this mythical food court treat into reality.

As far as the dough goes, this quick, no-knead pizza dough recipe is an excellent option if you want to replicate the chewy crust in Costco's signature food court pies. If you have access to a Costco Business Center, you can purchase the same pizza sauce it uses in the food court, but if you're unable to venture to one of these 28 special Costco stores, our easy pizza sauce recipe can do the trick. Then, from there, you can build the rest of your 'za using the ingredients (minus the canned pizza dough) listed in Mashed's copycat Costco chicken bake recipe as toppings.