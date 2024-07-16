Add Nutella To Your Buttercream For A Next-Level Chocolate Raspberry Cake

If you're the type of person who wouldn't dream of considering it dessert unless chocolate is involved, then it's imperative you know that no one does chocolate cake quite like Ina Garten. Definitely one of those chocolate cake recipes you'll want to try again and again, the Barefoot Contessa's rich devil's food-style cake (made with freshly-brewed coffee) has two layers and a decadent chocolate buttercream frosting. However, Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu takes Garten's chocolate cake recipe to a whole new level with the addition of Nutella and raspberry filling.

Although Garten uses semi-sweet chocolate and instant coffee granules to flavor her beloved buttercream, Shungu's frosting gets its chocolatey taste from a heaping helping of Nutella. It's that famous nutty spread — rather than coffee — that works to give the frosting more depth and turn this into one of the best chocolate desserts you'll ever taste. Blended with butter, milk, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract, "The Nutella frosting is," Shungu says, "super creamy, sweet, with lots of chocolate hazelnut flavor."