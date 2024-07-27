Mock Tender Steak Is Actually Tough – Here's How To Tenderize It

Mock tender steak is one of the more confusingly named foods. The moniker's not actually misleading like Welsh rabbit (aka rarebit), which is toast with cheese sauce. Nor is it off-putting like a toad in the hole (sausages in Yorkshire pudding). However, it raises the question, what's in the stuff? Mock turtle soup, after all, isn't made with turtles because no-one eats real turtle soup (or turtles) anymore now that many species are endangered. Is mock tender steak intended for vegans? Nope, since it turns out that the "steak" part is real. It's beef cut from the cow's shoulder. What this meat isn't, though, is tender.

Why is "tender" in the name if the steak is so tough? This lean cut, it seems, is shaped like a tenderloin and was named for this resemblance. Once you start leaving off the "loin" part of the word, confusion is bound to ensue. At least the name lends irony to the fact that mock tender steak needs to be tenderized before you can eat it. This is typically accomplished by braising the beef in liquid to add much-needed moisture.

If you're bound and determined to pan-sear or grill your tenderloin look-alike, there are a few steps you need to take. For starters, whack the crap out of it with a meat mallet or hammer (if it's the same one you use to drive nails, first wrap both head and steak in a few layers of plastic wrap). After the steak's been flattened, it needs to be marinated.