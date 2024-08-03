If You're Shopping For Steak At Aldi, Skip The Top Round

The funny thing about beef is, if you slice it into a steak shape, many cuts can look somewhat similar, especially if there's no distinctive T-shape or rib bone left in as a clue. Not all "steaks" cook up the same, though, as Mashed discovered when doing a taste test of all of the steaks offered by Aldi. Each one was prepared the exact same way: pan-seared in olive oil and seasoned with salt. Needless to say, some of the cuts were well-suited to this type of preparation, while others were not. Poor top round fell into the latter category, with our reviewer ranking it as the worst steak sold by Aldi.

The reviewer found that Aldi's top round, when cooked in a pan with no liquid, came out on the tough side, and they also didn't find it to be as flavorful as the other steaks they sampled. Notably, top round is an extremely lean and muscular cut of meat that comes from the cow's hindquarters. This body part, after all, gets quite a workout as the animal moo-ves around.