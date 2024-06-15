8 Best And 3 Worst Cuts Of Beef For Cheesesteak, According To Chefs

A great Philly cheesesteak is a work of art. The very best and most authentic of these savory sandwiches follow a fairly strict formula of thinly sliced steak paired with melted cheese sauce on a long roll, with many people choosing sautéed onions as the secret ingredient for a Philly cheesesteak. And many people have strong opinions about each and every element of this sandwich.

While many Philadelphians prefer cheddar-style cheese sauce, white American or provolone cheeses are considered as acceptable. Toppings may include ketchup, mushrooms, mayo, or peppers. Chef Ryan Ratino of Michelin-starred Bresca in Washington, D.C. adds that "the correct bread is also unbelievably important, a soft hoagie roll," he says.

But no element of the sandwich is as important as the beef. For Ratino, it should be well-marbled, and according to Dana Ehrlich, founder of Verde Farms — a leading U.S. provider of 100% grass-fed organic beef — thinly slicing it is paramount. And while some cheesesteak traditionalists insist that only one cut is allowed, others are a bit more flexible.

For Ryan Leonard, regional executive chef at American Social, "I would argue that any cut of steak could produce a mighty fine cheesesteak provided it is treated right." This might mean tenderizing tougher cuts or even slow-cooking them. "The best cheesesteak comes from a great leftover steak," he adds. That said, some cuts are indeed better than others for cheesesteak. Here are the ones our experts love — and the ones they eschew.