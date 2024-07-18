Aldi Steaks Ranked From Worst To Best

You're in Aldi's meat section holding two vacuum packs of steak wondering which to buy. Every week, your family eats a steak dinner, complete with mashed potatoes and green salad. This event usually features the cheapest cut — top round or petite sirloin steak. Now, you're thinking a more expensive cut might be worth it. You want to know which is best before you swipe your card, though.

Aldi's meat section usually has around 10 types of steak. This article reviews the eight in stock the day I visited Aldi. At that time, most of the refrigerator contained the store brand, Black Angus. The products I purchased ranged from about $6.50 to $12 per pound, though those prices will depend on region and the time of year. Many of the packages at Aldi contain a single steak, but a few have two or three. Each cut has a distinctive taste and texture. Some are fattier and others are leaner. The thickest cuts take longer to prepare, while the thinnest only require a few minutes of searing on each side. If you want to know more about how I cooked the steaks for review, please read the methodology section of this article. However you prefer your steaks and whatever method you use for cooking them, you'll feel happiest if you buy the ones that reflect the taste, appetite, and prep time your family has. Read on to find the right fit for you and see which I liked best.