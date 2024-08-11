The 2 Veggies You Should Serve With Grilled Steak

When firing up the grill for a steak, don't miss the opportunity to include some vegetables on the side. Although the best vegetables to grill range from squash to onions, Mashed learned from expert Pat LaFrieda that corn and long green peppers are the top options to serve with grilled steak. LaFrieda is the CEO of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, specializing in dry-aged steaks and burger patties, and he'll be in attendance at this year's Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL: a U.S. Open annual culinary event where fans can try food from celebrity chefs and watch professional tennis.

Mashed spoke to LaFrieda about grilling steak and why steak pairs well with corn and long green peppers. "Fresh Long Island or New Jersey corn is an amazing balance between a seared steak and the sweetness of local corn," LaFrieda explains. Long Island and New Jersey grow super-sweet corn varieties that are great for those who are local to the area. Although you could have corn shipped from New Jersey, the main idea is to get something fresh and sweet, which shouldn't be a problem. Sweet varieties make up the majority of corn in grocery stores.

For the peppers, LaFrieda says, "Grilled long green peppers are amazing with steaks off the grill — if you can take the heat." Long green peppers have a mild kick, and their thin, crunchy walls make them perfect for grilling.