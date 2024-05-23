The Best Vegetables To Grill This Season And Expert Tips For Cooking Them

There are many amazing ways to make corn on the grill, all of which offer a multi-sensory experience. The sight of golden kernels is visually appetizing. The smoky scent is irresistible. The taste is a perfect balance of sweet and savory. The texture is a delightful mix of juicy and crispy. The grill's direct heat caramelizes the sugars in the kernels, yielding a depth that boiling or steaming can't achieve.

"I love to give [the corn] a very quick blanch in the husk," Hearst explains, "peel the husk back but keep it intact, remove the silk, rub it down with a good butter and any seasoning, and then close it back up with the husk before throwing it on a hot grill." Blanching corn — submerging it in boiling water before cooling it in ice water — softens the kernels and reduces grilling time while keeping the husk on during grilling traps steam to enhance moisture and sweetness. "If the kernels are young and petite, a simple soak in water will do just fine so it doesn't get too dried out over the flame," says Hearst.

Classic buttered corn on the cob is always a favorite. For more adventurous palates, add a squeeze of lime, chili powder or Tajín, sour cream, mayonnaise, and a dusting of cotija cheese to make super simple elote. You can also carefully cut the kernels off of the cob to mix into salads, casseroles, salsas, or cornbread.